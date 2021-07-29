Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the June 30th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HBGRF opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.