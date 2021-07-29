Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Trading Down 2.2%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 190,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 934,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73.

About Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF)

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

