Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Announces Earnings Results

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

NYSE HP traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,941. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

