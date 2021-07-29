Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $51.86 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,343 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,945,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,188,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

