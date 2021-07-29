Herc (NYSE:HRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.51

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.51 and last traded at $124.51, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.93.

Several brokerages have commented on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 87.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth about $1,202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth about $23,302,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

