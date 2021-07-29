Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGBL. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.