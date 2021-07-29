Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Hess reported sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $206,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,733 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hess by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,239,000 after buying an additional 840,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after buying an additional 696,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

