Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.504 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend payment by 198.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

NYSE HESM opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $637.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HESM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.