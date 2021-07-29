Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.504 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Hess Midstream has raised its dividend payment by 198.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
NYSE HESM opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $637.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.
HESM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.
In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
