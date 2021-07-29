Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.80. 13,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,089. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

