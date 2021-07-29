HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Trading Up 0.4%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 316,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 73,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition stock. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. HH&L Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Infini Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Infini Master Fund owned 0.82% of HH&L Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

