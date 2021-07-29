Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.39. Hill International shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 93,632 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.