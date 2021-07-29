Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,162 ($15.18). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,130 ($14.76), with a volume of 35,074 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HFG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £928.22 million and a PE ratio of 23.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,132.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.