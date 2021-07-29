Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.49

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.49 and last traded at $132.96, with a volume of 22238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

