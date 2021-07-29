Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.46

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001158 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $191.10 million and approximately $771.28 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded up 55.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000116 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001199 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 416,407,481 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.