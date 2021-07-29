HM Payson & Co. Acquires 4,834 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.8% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $67,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.04.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.52. 33,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.61. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

