HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after buying an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $198.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.94. The company has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

