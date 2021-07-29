HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.32. 170,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.29. The firm has a market cap of $398.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

