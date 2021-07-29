HM Payson & Co. Buys 1,355 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $53,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.72. 217,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

