HM Payson & Co. Buys 1,697 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.9% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $73,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.88. The stock had a trading volume of 63,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,828. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $321.00. The firm has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

