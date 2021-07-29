HM Payson & Co. Has $12.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $13,951,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,521 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 307,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.19. 212,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,826,760. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04.

