HM Payson & Co. Has $12.93 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.04. The company had a trading volume of 278,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $327.12 billion, a PE ratio of -71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.77. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

