HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,672 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,701,000 after acquiring an additional 388,682 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,344,960. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $412.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.