HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.16. The company had a trading volume of 69,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,735. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

