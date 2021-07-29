HM Payson & Co. Purchases 18,973 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $50,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.91. The stock had a trading volume of 142,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.00. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Finally, started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

