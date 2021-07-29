HM Payson & Co. Purchases 2,340 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.02.

Facebook stock traded down $13.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $360.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

