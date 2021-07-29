HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,376 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $52,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $23.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $611.74. 113,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. upped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.05.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

