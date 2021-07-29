HNP Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $774,701,000 after buying an additional 388,682 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,344,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $409.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $386.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

