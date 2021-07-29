HNP Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 958,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,078,000 after purchasing an additional 72,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 36,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

