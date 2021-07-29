HNP Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.54. 6,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,810. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.70.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

