HNP Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,243,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,754,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $241.71. 9,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $240.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

