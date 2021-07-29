Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,535 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 142,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

