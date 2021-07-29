HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.65% of HollyFrontier worth $95,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

