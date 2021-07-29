HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

HomeStreet stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $798.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 225.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

