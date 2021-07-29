Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 333.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $232.76. 23,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.21 and a 1 year high of $234.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

