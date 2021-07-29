Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 139.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 796,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $125,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,449,000 after buying an additional 175,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,116,112 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $103.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.