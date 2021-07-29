Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), with a volume of 3,100,560 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.11 million and a P/E ratio of -31.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.66.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

