Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 365.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,747 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 40.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 97,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 28,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,899,000 after purchasing an additional 723,774 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,285 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 203,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.8% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 297,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

