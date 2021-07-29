Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.36. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

