Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000 at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 856 ($11.18).

Shares of LON HWDN traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 892.80 ($11.66). The company had a trading volume of 2,145,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 823.83. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 915.60 ($11.96). The company has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

