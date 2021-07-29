Hoylecohen LLC Buys 114,434 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,434 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $215.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.28. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

