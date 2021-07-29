Hoylecohen LLC Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NYSE UPS opened at $192.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $167.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.43 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

