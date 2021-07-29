H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

