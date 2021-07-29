H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Update

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the June 30th total of 505,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

