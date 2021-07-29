HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 402.90 ($5.26). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 401 ($5.24), with a volume of 19,253,970 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 425.45. The company has a market capitalization of £81.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

