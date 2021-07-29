HSBC Lowers Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) to Reduce

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 4,500 ($58.79). HSBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.13% from the stock’s current price.

WIZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,803.73 ($62.76).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of LON WIZZ traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,008 ($65.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,533. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,704.03. The stock has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a one year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.