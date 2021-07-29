Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report sales of $391.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.33 million and the lowest is $321.76 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $208.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

HBM stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

