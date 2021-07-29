Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.58 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.62. 76,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,238. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

