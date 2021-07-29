Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Husqvarna AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HSQVY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.56. 8,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

