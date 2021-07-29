Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 600.0 days.

Separately, Danske cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS HUSQF remained flat at $$13.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.