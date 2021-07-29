Hxro Price Hits $0.50 (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $113.77 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Profile

HXRO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

